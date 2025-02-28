3 major insights from JD Vance’s speech that every Catholic must know

Vice President JD Vance delivered a speech shedding insight on the importance of ending Catholic persecution and religious freedoms while addressing the National Prayer Breakfast, noting the Pope’s criticism of President Donald Trump’s goals to close the border and deport millions of immigrants in the country without legal authorization.

MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/jd-vance-at-national-catholic-prayer-breakfast-trump-has-been-incredible-for-catholics/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten