3 Supernatural Calls from Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Catholic author Ted Flynn explains three key events that will take place before God’s divine chastisement, as foretold in the prophecies of Garabandal. The time has come to repent, believe in the Gospel, and be ready for God’s chastisement on the world.

For full explanation on the prophecies of Garabandal and other visions, watch the full interview on the LSNTV app.

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten