3 top stories | Fulton J. Sheen, NEW miracle, Dennis Prager's XXX beliefs

The John-Henry Westen Show

Venerable Fulton J. Sheen continues inspiring pro-life and pro-family leaders in the United States, Canada, and across the world as the Culture of Life confronts the radical abortion and progressive LGBT lobbies intent on establishing the New World Order. Fortunately, Bishop Fulton J. Sheen left pro-lifers a powerful gift, the Spiritual Adoption Prayer for Unborn Babies. As pro-life heroes raise their voices to God for the unborn, a new Eucharistic Miracle may have occurred in the Archdiocese of Hartford. Fr. Joseph Crowley, pastor of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish and St. Thomas Church in Thomaston, Connecticut, has reported that the Eucharist miraculously replicated during the Holy Mass. What can this possible Eucharistic Miracle mean? 

Then, notable conservative talk show hosts Dennis Prager — founder of PragerU — and the Daily Wire’s Jordan Peterson recently shocked the conservative world by seeming to justify occasional uses of pornography. Adult films have no place in the Culture of Life, no conservative host should justify pornography to any degree. Now, LifeSite journalist Matt Lamb unpacks all of this and more with LifeSite Editor-in-Chief, John-Henry Westen on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

March 30, 2023

