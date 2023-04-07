3 top stories | Trump indictment, pro-Life election wars, Good Friday in 2023

George Soros’ far left Democrat operative, Manhattan Attorney General Alvin Bragg, officially crossed the Rubicon with his unprecedented indictment and arraignment of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. President Trump is the current Republican presidential front-runner for the 2024 presidential elections against President Joe Biden. Yet, leftists like Bragg have taken from a third-world playbook and targeted the Republican frontrunner. Republicans and Independents are outraged.

John-Henry Westen is joined by attorney Liz Yore and faithful Catholic priest, Fr. James Altman to discuss this unprecedented attack against President Trump. Then, the pro-life fight in Wisconsin and Chicago takes a shocking turn for the worse — with pro-life elections losing to abortion lobbyists. The pro-life movement must regain its footing after the overturning Roe v. Wade, but how? Finally, John-Henry and the Faith and Reason team reflect on the meaning of Good Friday, especially amidst the chaos of 2023.

