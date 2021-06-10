Podcast Image

30 years after the fall of the Soviet Union, Christian culture is reviving in Russia

Thu Jun 10, 2021 - 8:32 am EST

Jonathon interviews Danish journalist Iben Thranholm about the revival of Christianity and traditional values in Russia, the growing secularism and wokeism in the West, and the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/30-years-after-the-fall-of-the-soviet-union-the-christian-culture-is-reviving-in-russia
 

