33-day Fatima consecration by visionary Lucia introduced

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry speaks with Theresa Gray, founder and organizer of Clay Ministries, a group dedicated to promoting devotion to the rosary and the Consecration to Our Lady of Fatima.
What makes their consecration special from others is that they have directly incorporated the message of Fatima given by Mary to Sister Lucia. Click here for more information and to sign-up: https://www.fatimaconsecration.org/
