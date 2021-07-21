Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

33-day Fatima consecration by visionary Lucia introduced

Wed Jul 21, 2021 - 6:14 pm EST

In This Episode

In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, John-Henry speaks with Theresa Gray, founder and organizer of Clay Ministries, a group dedicated to promoting devotion to the rosary and the Consecration to Our Lady of Fatima.

What makes their consecration special from others is that they have directly incorporated the message of Fatima given by Mary to Sister Lucia. Click here for more information and to sign-up: https://www.fatimaconsecration.org/

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL