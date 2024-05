4 Key Signs Before God's Warning Comes

Ted Flynn reveals 4 key signs and wonders — including a Great Chastisement — that will take place before God issues a great warning to the world. The warning is prophesied in the little-known visions of Garabandal, but many people are skeptical about Garabandal. See the truth for yourself, and watch the full interview with Ted Flynn’s in-depth analysis on the LSNTV app.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten