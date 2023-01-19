LifeSiteNews Internship Applications Now Open for Spring & Summer 2023
46 adopted and disabled children need your help

Watch this video and help continue Tonio's mission to fight for the sake of life.

The Jesus Menino Community is a large family that gives love and affection to those who have been abandoned due to a disability or an attempted abortion. Since April, we have been struggling to keep our children's health plan up to date. We have a monthly cost of almost $40,000 (Brazilian currency). Our request for help is to raise money for 12 months. At that time, we will be looking for other solutions. It has been more than 30 years of care with affection and love for our children. So we ask once again for your help in this battle for LIFE! Help us to defend and welcome life. All LIFE is a gift from God.

Help support Tonio and his mission here: https://www.lifefunder.com/helptonio

January 19, 2023

