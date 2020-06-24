Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

5 Reasons why Catholics should never receive Communion in the hand

Wed Jun 24, 2020 - 10:12 am EST

In This Episode

Catholics who receive Communion on the tongue don't do so out of some false piety or holier-than-thou attitude. Receiving Christ on the tongue while kneeling reinforces reverence for Our Eucharistic Lord.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL