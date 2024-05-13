Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

5 Reasons Why Catholics Should NEVER Receive Communion in the Hand

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

People who receive Communion on the tongue don’t do so out of some false piety or holier-than-thou attitude. Receiving Christ on the tongue while kneeling reinforces reverence for Our Eucharistic Lord. Here are 5 Reasons why Catholics should never receive Communion in the hand.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

****

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 13, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

5 Reasons Why Catholics Should NEVER Receive Communion in the Hand

Recent Videos
34:41

The Antichrist’s great lie revealed: Freemasonry, 'One World Religion,' and Naturalism

Recent Videos
31:46

The Antichrist's false religion and its spread across the world

Recent Videos
20:41

The Antichrist and Catholic teaching: What YOU need to know

Recent Videos
27:58

Arrested for defying COVID: Monica Smit continues resistance

Recent Videos
23:05

BREAKING: 16-year-old Catholic was just suspended for wearing THIS shirt

Recent Videos
27:23

Doctor at Calvary: a medical perspective on the wounds of Christ on the cross

Recent Videos
31:40

Book of Revelation: Is Pope Francis the true Pope or false prophet? - Part 2

Recent Videos
30:54

Book of Revelation: Is Pope Francis the true pope or false prophet? - Part 1

Recent Videos
18:07

Texas Red Heifers + Third Jewish Temple = Antichrist?

Recent Videos
21:14

Tucker Carlson: 'I am not Catholic, but I am interested'

Recent Videos
47:10

In-depth analysis of the ‘de-transition’ movement

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...