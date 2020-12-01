Podcast Image

6 years in jail for offering women alternatives to abortion… and I’d do it again

Tue Dec 1, 2020 - 5:19 pm EST

In This Episode

Mary Wagner is a heroic Canadian pro-life activist who has risked her own safety to defend the lives of unborn children and pregnant women.

