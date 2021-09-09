Ladies of LifeSite
Homeschooling part II: Practical tips, recommendations, and more!

In this week’s episode, Rebekah and Maddie’s moms come back to share some tangible advice for getting started and answer some of the more daunting questions, including, what is the HSLDA? 🙂 References and links: […]

Ladies of LifeSiteSeptember 9, 2021

Ladies of LifeSite

About the Show

Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

