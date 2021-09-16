Texas Heartbeat Law: Expert lawyer weighs in on what this means for Roe and the Pro-Life movement
Join us this week to learn more about Texas’ heartbeat bill and what it means for the pro-life cause! Lisa and Clare are joined by lawyer Joseph Backholm to discuss Texas’ new bill. Backhom also […]
Ladies of LifeSiteSeptember 16, 2021
About the Show
Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events.
We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.
