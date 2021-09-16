Ladies of LifeSite
32:59

Texas Heartbeat Law: Expert lawyer weighs in on what this means for Roe and the Pro-Life movement

Join us this week to learn more about Texas’ heartbeat bill and what it means for the pro-life cause! Lisa and Clare are joined by lawyer Joseph Backholm to discuss Texas’ new bill. Backhom also […]

Ladies of LifeSiteSeptember 16, 2021

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
Ladies of LifeSite

About the Show

Join us every week as we discuss being wives, moms, sisters, and daughters in light of today’s current events. 

We will address the raw questions and situations head on from our unique perspectives - like how to handle vaccinating and masking our kids, the work-mom-life balance, protecting our children’s innocence, facing the loss of a child, and much more.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More