Pro-life park underway across from West Virginia's last abortion mill
Click here to help build God's battlefield: www.lifefunder.com/wvbattlefield Just one abortion clinic remains in the entire state of West Virginia. But pro-lifers in the capitol city of Charleston are on the heels of a major victory after purchasing property right across the street from the abortion mill.
LSNTVMay 2, 2022
