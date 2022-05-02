Apply for LifeSite's Intern program in 2022: Defend life, family, faith, and culture
Pro-life park underway across from West Virginia's last abortion mill

Click here to help build God's battlefield: www.lifefunder.com/wvbattlefield Just one abortion clinic remains in the entire state of West Virginia. But pro-lifers in the capitol city of Charleston are on the heels of a major victory after purchasing property right across the street from the abortion mill.

LSNTVMay 2, 2022

