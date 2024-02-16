8 Year Old Boy Told He was ADOPTED
At 8 years old Steventhen Holland learned that he was adopted. Despite the signs, Holland never thought twice that he was different from his adoptive family because of the outpouring of love he credits to his adoptive mother. Holland shares his inspiring story about true belonging, and how the pro-life movement is welcoming to people of all races and creeds.
Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/child-of-sexual-assault-shares-why-hes-thankful-that-his-mother-chose-life
