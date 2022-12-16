Faith & Reason

Globalist Cabal Continues its Oppression: Will the Public's Resistance Be Enough?

Another test run conference of a new global pandemic sponsored by Bill Gates and the usual suspects—is there anything to fear or are the globalist plotting new world events? A New Zealand child is forcibly removed from his parents who want the child to receive unvaxxxed blood, but will the outcry be enough to retract government overreach? Authorities in Brazil face a full-blown revolt over alleged election fraud—who is in the right and which side will ultimately win? In the US, pro-abortion forces in the federal government continue their crack down on pro-lifers, yet if the last 50 years are any indication, pro-lifers will remain defiant. Uncover all this and more in this week’s episode of Faith and Reason as the unvarnished truth is exposed. FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! www.give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Rumble_FR_Ep_40_121622

