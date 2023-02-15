Sealed by blood: Africa's enduring fight against the LGBT agenda

The global culture war against the LGBT agenda has finally arrived against faithful Catholics in Africa. However, African Catholics are resisting LGBT indoctrination and remaining true to the Catholic Church's teachings on traditional marriage and sexuality thanks to the blood spilled by the brave Ugandan martyrs in ages past. The Catholic Church in Africa is powered by the blood of the martyrs, who fearlessly gave witness to Christ and refused homosexual advances from their King. That is why today's African Catholics are steadfast in their beliefs against the LGBT agenda today, and willing to shed their blood in the great tradition of the African martyrs before them. Whether the LGBT agenda takes a foothold in Africa remains uncertain. However, are we willing to shed our own blood for the truth? FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

The John-Henry Westen Show

Share

