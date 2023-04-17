Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

90+ DAY HORROR: How 8 women survived in a bathroom

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

On April 6 1994, the President of Rwanda was assassinated — sparking the Rwandan Genocide. Months-long massacres against the entire Tutsi people, including the region of a young Immaculée Ilibagiza, raged in the streets. House-by-house, Hutu forces slaughtered Tutsi men, women, and children without mercy. To protect his only daughter from the Rwandan Genocide, Immaculée’s father handed her over to a local pastor — where Immaculée and seven other women hid in a 3 foot by 4 foot bathroom for over 90 days. 

By a miracle, Immaculée survived the Rwandan Genocide, but not without waging a war of hatred against the Hutus in her own heart. In a hair-raising story of life and death, Immaculée turned to prayer—particularly recitation of the Holy Rosary. Devotion to Mary through the Rosary became the source of her faith’s secret strength, preparing her for when she would finally come face-to-face with her mother’s murderer and face what would become the most important decision of her life. A moment of truth for Culture of Life would arrive — and the fate of what is now one of Rwanda’s most stalwart Catholic pro-life voices would hang in the balance.

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

April 17, 2023

Most Popular Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
0:47:47

90+ DAY HORROR: How 8 women survived in a bathroom

Recent Videos
0:55:28

GET READY: Divine Mercy comes right before Divine Justice | Fr. Chris Alar

Recent Videos
0:35:34

The most realistic depiction of Satan ever on film

Recent Videos
0:19:51

BREAKING: John-Henry Westen PERMANENTLY BANNED from YouTube

Recent Videos
0:39:29

'Mass of the Ages' controversy revisited - Total Latin Mass ban incoming?

Recent Videos
0:02:03

Watch: John-Henry Westen's heartfelt message for Easter 2023

Recent Videos
0:44:59

Prepare NOW: Demise of dollar dominance, living standard underway

Recent Videos
0:37:15

Marian devotion: The secret to protection, joy in a world full of chaos

Recent Videos
0:43:44

'Canceled priest' Fr. John Lovell warning: Pope Francis pushing pagan Mass

Recent Videos
1:02:47

New 18-year-old saint? High school senior with brain tumor Inspires THOUSANDS

Recent Videos
0:26:47

3 top stories | Fulton J. Sheen, NEW miracle, Dennis Prager's XXX beliefs

Recent Videos
1:02:01

Visionary priest Fr. Michele Rodrigue reveals end-times prophecy of the Antichrist

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...