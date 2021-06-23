Podcast Image

98-year-old Jewish World War II vet produces Christian movie on miracles

Wed Jun 23, 2021 - 5:20 pm EST

John-Henry speaks with Larry Jaffee, producer of a family movie showing a little girl that God uses to bring miracles, redemption, and faith to her life and the lives of those around her. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/98-year-old-jewish-world-war-ii-vet-produces-christian-movie-on-miracles
 

