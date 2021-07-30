Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

To tune into Mother Miriam Live, go to her Facebook page here every Monday to Friday at 10am.

A call to pray to Our Lady of Charity ‘that she would today save Cuba’

Fri Jul 30, 2021 - 4:43 pm EST

In This Episode

In today's episode, Mother Miriam talks about the story of the Cubans' devotion to Our Lady of Charity, and how Catholics must pray for the conversion and salvation of the nation.

 

To help keep this and other programs on the air, please donate: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=mml_073021

 

You can tune in daily at 10 am EST/7 am PST on our Facebook Page: http://FB.com/mothermiriamlive

 

Subscribe to Mother Miriam Live at: http://bit.ly/submml

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL