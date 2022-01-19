A Catholic perspective on COVID 'mass formation psychosis' with Franciscan University professor
On this week's episode, John-Henry speaks with Dr. Stephen Sammut, a professor of psychology at Franciscan University of Steubenville, about the "mass formation psychosis" of the COVID pandemic, a term that has gained considerable traction over the past couple months.
January 19, 2022
