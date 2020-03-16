Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

A country completely shut down: behind the scenes of Italy’s lockdown

Mon Mar 16, 2020 - 5:40 pm EST

In This Episode

In today’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Alessandra Bocchi, who is currently in Rome, joins Van Maren to discuss what is actually happening on the ground in Rome and across Italy.

Bocchi is from Lombardy, the hardest hit region of Italy, but is ‘stuck’ in Rome due to the government’s requests that people not leave their current locations in order to stop the spread of the virus. The scene she shares is quite surreal.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

iTunes Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL