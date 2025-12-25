Vatican REJECTS Mary: CRISIS in the Church EXPOSED

John-Henry Westen is joined by Father James Altman for a crucial discussion on honoring the Mother of God. Amid new Vatican documents that sideline titles like Co-Redemptrix and Mediatrix under the guise of not confusing Protestants, Fr. Altman delivers a blistering rebuttal.

He asks: If the goal is to avoid Protestant confusion, why attack these biblically grounded titles while leaving extra-biblical dogmas like the Assumption untouched? Fr. Altman reveals the sinister strategy at play, comparing it with “rat poison” — a deliberate, incremental chipping away at doctrine, designed to topple the entire faith over time.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/fr-altman-the-plot-to-replace-the-catholic-church/

