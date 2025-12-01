A demonic attack: The day a pro-choice man tried to kill us

Pro-life sidewalk counselor Mark Crosby recounts the day a pro-choice assailant targeted him and his 84-year-old partner, Dick Schaefer, in what he calls an attempted murder.

The brutal, unprovoked attack — captured on camera — left Mark with a fractured orbital socket, temporary blindness, and permanent neurological damage, while Dick was knocked unconscious. Despite the severity of the assault, the activists claim the Baltimore justice system failed them, treating the victims as criminals.

Mark details the horrific events of that day, the miraculous role of prayer and community in their recovery, and the powerful faith that drove them back to their peaceful vigil outside the same Planned Parenthood just days later.

WATCH FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/donald-trump-prophecy-pro-lifer-mark-crosby-healed/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=CH25_video



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten