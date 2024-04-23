Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

A Doctor at Calvary: A Medical Perspective on the Wounds of Christ on the Cross

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

While sparing the world the consequences of sin with a perfect and total act of mercy, Christ spared himself no suffering during His passion and death on the Cross, and now Deacon Bob McDonald, a medical doctor, shares his forensic analysis of Christ’s wounds. Christ endured untold sufferings while on the Cross, paying the ultimate price for all of mankind’s sins. Understanding gained from modern medicine provides a additional perspective and appreciation for Christ’s sacrifice and the depth of Christ’s wounds. Tune in now to learn more about Christ’s infinite love for humanity, expressed singularly and perfectly on Calvary, and grow closer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 23, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

A Doctor at Calvary: A Medical Perspective on the Wounds of Christ on the Cross

Recent Videos
31:40

Book of Revelation: Is Pope Francis the true Pope or false prophet? - Part 2

Recent Videos
30:54

Book of Revelation: Is Pope Francis the true pope or false prophet? - Part 1

Recent Videos
18:07

Texas Red Heifers + Third Jewish Temple = Antichrist?

Recent Videos
21:14

Tucker Carlson: 'I am not Catholic, but I am interested'

Recent Videos
47:10

In-depth analysis of the ‘de-transition’ movement

Recent Videos
34:02

Exorcist assistant warns against doors to the demonic

Recent Videos
50:41

Private revelations and belief in God. Finding answers when the stakes are high

Recent Videos
30:09

The devil's plan for godlessness: Communist China

Recent Videos
58:15

Alleged Garabandal prophecies: Heaven is preparing a ‘Divine Reset’ from God

Recent Videos
38:55

Knights of Saint John Paul II serve Queen of Heaven and her army

Recent Videos
1:16:40

Man On Deathbed After Car Crash. Here's What He Saw.

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...