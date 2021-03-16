Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

A light in the darkness: Young men stand-up for sanctity of life in Southern California

Tue Mar 16, 2021 - 10:31 am EST

In This Episode

On the first Saturday of the month, young men from the Troops of Saint George gather outside of the Planned Parenthood in Pomona, California to pray the rosary and witness to the women seeking abortions.

“If we can’t do anything at the federal level at the moment, we can certainly do a lot by standing out here and praying.” Troop leader.

