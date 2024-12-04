A Love Unbroken | Renewing Vows Amid Life's Trials

David and Kirsten MacDonald, Canadian pro-life warriors and faithul Catholics, chose life and offered up their sufferings in union with Christ’s after Kirsten was diagnosed with ALS, a devastating disease that currently has no cure. Amid Kirsten’s final days, the MacDonalds decided to renew their marriage vows, and they have graciously decided to share video of it with LifeSite viewers. Pray for the MacDonalds, and be inspired by the beauty of life, even a life of suffering, and the value, honor, and beauty of the sacrament of matrimony.

