Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

A Love Unbroken | Renewing Vows Amid Life's Trials

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

David and Kirsten MacDonald, Canadian pro-life warriors and faithul Catholics, chose life and offered up their sufferings in union with Christ’s after Kirsten was diagnosed with ALS, a devastating disease that currently has no cure. Amid Kirsten’s final days, the MacDonalds decided to renew their marriage vows, and they have graciously decided to share video of it with LifeSite viewers. Pray for the MacDonalds, and be inspired by the beauty of life, even a life of suffering, and the value, honor, and beauty of the sacrament of matrimony.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

December 4, 2024

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

A Love Unbroken | Renewing Vows Amid Life's Trials

Recent Videos
3:42

Canadians are FIGHTING globalist 'climate action plans'

Recent Videos
2:39

Day 9: Father Altman prays novena for President Trump

Recent Videos
3:03

Day 8: Father Jonathan Opio prays novena for President Trump

Recent Videos
3:12

Day 7: Father Chris Alar prays novena for President Trump

Recent Videos
3:07

Day 6: Deacon Keith prays novena for President Trump

Recent Videos
2:32

Day 5: Sister Deirdre Byrne prays novena for President Trump

Recent Videos
2:48

Day 4: Mother Miriam prays novena for President Trump

Recent Videos
3:15

Day 3: John-Henry Westen prays novena for President Trump

Recent Videos
2:32

Day 2: Fr. David Nix and Fr. Murr pray novena for President Trump

Recent Videos
2:53

Day 1: Bishop Strickand prays novena for President Trump

Recent Videos
6:46

Bishop Strickland slams Synod on Synodality: ‘I reject’ it, ‘it’s not Catholic’

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...