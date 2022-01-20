'A matter of life and death': Pro-lifers protest abortion at DC Planned Parenthood
Despite cold and rainy conditions, pro-life supporters who are gathered in the nation's capitol for the March For Life, showed up strong to make their voices heard in front of Planned Parenthood this morning. LifeSiteNews Health Issues and Answers Correspondent AnneMarie Scheiber was there.
LSNTVJanuary 20, 2022
