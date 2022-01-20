LifeSiteNews is at the Washington, D.C. March for Life! Follow our coverage here
LSNTV

'A matter of life and death': Pro-lifers protest abortion at DC Planned Parenthood

Despite cold and rainy conditions, pro-life supporters who are gathered in the nation's capitol for the March For Life, showed up strong to make their voices heard in front of Planned Parenthood this morning. LifeSiteNews Health Issues and Answers Correspondent AnneMarie Scheiber was there.

LSNTVJanuary 20, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
LSNTV

About the Show

Your source for videos, interviews, and on-the-ground reporting of life, family, and faith news.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More