ABOUT THE SHOW John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world. A microchip-based program backed by Bill Gates is tracking the COVID status of millions Wed Dec 16, 2020 - 2:27 pm EST In This Episode Since 2015, the Gates Foundation has supported Khushi Baby, a microchip-based project in India that helps monitor children's vaccination through attachable NFC microchip necklaces.
