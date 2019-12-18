A miraculous story: how Gianna Jessen survived a saline abortion

In today’s episode of The Van Maren show, Jonathon Van Maren speaks with Gianna Jessen, a well known abortion survivor and pro-life advocate. Ms. Jessen has been mentioned in speeches by President George W Bush. The Archbishop of Canterbury and the Archbishop of Westminster have said that her story could impact the abortion debate. Jessen survived a saline abortion and now uses her story to show people what an abortion. “I am alive. Just by the miraculous power of Christ.”

Jessen was born during a saline abortion in a Los Angeles abortion clinic at 29 weeks. Jessen was only 2.5 pounds when she was born, but she miraculously survived. She was born 18 hours into the saline abortion procedure, which burn, blind and suffocates babies who are born dead after 24 hours. Jessen allows people "to actually glimpse face to face the people that abortion has taken from us.”