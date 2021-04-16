A new anti-Christian state church has been forced upon us: Pro-family author
Fri Apr 16, 2021 - 4:35 pm EST
In This Episode
Austin Ruse has a new book out. It’s called Under Siege: No Finer Time to Be a Faithful Catholic. It’s an excellent overview of just how much the world is engulfed in sin and darkness. It’s also an optimistic book that argues Catholics are blessed to be alive in this period of history.
Share this article
Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.
LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.
Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).
LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.
Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.