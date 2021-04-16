Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

A new anti-Christian state church has been forced upon us: Pro-family author

Fri Apr 16, 2021 - 4:35 pm EST

In This Episode

Austin Ruse has a new book out. It’s called Under Siege: No Finer Time to Be a Faithful Catholic. It’s an excellent overview of just how much the world is engulfed in sin and darkness. It’s also an optimistic book that argues Catholics are blessed to be alive in this period of history.

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL