A New Dawn for the Unborn or Same Old Lies? | Trump's America

With Roe v. Wade overturned Frank Pavone talks about how Trump’s presidency has ignited a historic opportunity for Catholics and pro-life advocates to reshape America’s moral landscape. This pivotal moment demands a strategic shift to state-level battles, where heartbeat bans, crisis pregnancy centers, and parental rights are now frontline issues—while navigating the Church’s complex role in politics.

As blue states push radical abortion expansions and the FDA smuggles abortion pills across borders, Trump’s judicial legacy and grassroots mobilization offer a lifeline to protect the unborn. Yet the fight is far from over: corporate-funded ballot initiatives, hostile media narratives, and lukewarm leadership threaten to erode hard-won gains. For faithful Catholics, the path forward requires uniting spiritual witness with political courage—because in this post-Roe era, saving souls and saving lives are one mission.

May 19, 2025

