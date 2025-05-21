A new dawn: Pope Leo XIV and a return to clarity | Deal Hudson

The early weeks of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate have brought a sense of calm and clarity to a Church long battered by confusion. His decision to restore the John Paul II Institute, embrace traditional liturgy, and speak boldly on marriage and evangelization signals a shift: one rooted in truth, not trend. For many, he’s becoming a “safe harbor” after years of spiritual turbulence. But healing won’t come through cynicism or division. The path forward is prayer, unity, and confidence that Christ is guiding His Church through the storm, one faithful step at a time.

