Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

A new dawn: Pope Leo XIV and a return to clarity | Deal Hudson

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

The early weeks of Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate have brought a sense of calm and clarity to a Church long battered by confusion. His decision to restore the John Paul II Institute, embrace traditional liturgy, and speak boldly on marriage and evangelization signals a shift: one rooted in truth, not trend. For many, he’s becoming a “safe harbor” after years of spiritual turbulence. But healing won’t come through cynicism or division. The path forward is prayer, unity, and confidence that Christ is guiding His Church through the storm, one faithful step at a time.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 21, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

A new dawn: Pope Leo XIV and a return to clarity | Deal Hudson

Recent Videos
32:33

ENCORE | Faith before politics: Catholics can SAVE the WEST

Recent Videos
37:49

Strickland on Pope Leo XIV: A chance for true renewal

Recent Videos
22:45

After the conclave: Will orthodoxy prevail?

Recent Videos
29:37

Conclave BEGINS: Will they elect a true shepherd?

Recent Videos
33:26

Globalists are TARGETING the Conclave: Infiltration complete?!

Recent Videos
38:37

Conclave 2025: The Church’s fate is on the line with next pope

Recent Videos
42:35

Francis is gone. Who will the conclave choose next?

Recent Videos
30:13

Death of a Pope, resurrection of the Church? | Conclave crossroads

Recent Videos
32:16

Trump PRAISES Easter Mass! Canadian PM Communion SCANDAL

Recent Videos
41:21

LGBTQ child MUTILATION for profit EXPOSED | Doctor explains

Recent Videos
28:47

Pope Francis CAUGHT replacing faithful bishops with progressives | What you need to know

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...