A new take on an old Christmas tradition brings hope and joy to families in Steubenville, Ohio
LifeSite's new Arts & Culture correspondent Larissa Fedoryka visits Steubenville, Ohio to learn more about a new 'Nutcracker Project' that's bringing joy and hope to families this Christmas season.
LSNTVDecember 23, 2021
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
A new take on an old Christmas tradition brings hope and joy to families in Steubenville, Ohio
-
'A return to faith': Virginia Catholics join in rosary crusade for the Church and the world
-
-
Son of pro-life legend Joe Scheidler shares what a post-Roe v. Wade America will look like
-
Abp. Viganò: Scientists, physicians must join in to fight COVID control of humanity