A novena for a pope of apostolic zeal: Bishop Strickland prays for a pope without fear

As we reach the fourth day of this powerful novena, Bishop Joseph Strickland turns to Luke 8:15 — “the seed on good soil stands for those who hear the word, retain it, and by persevering produce a crop” — imploring God for a Holy Father who embodies the burning apostolic zeal of Saint Paul and the first missionaries.

May 1, 2025

