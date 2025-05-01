A novena for a pope of apostolic zeal: Bishop Strickland prays for a pope without fear
LSNTVSee More
As we reach the fourth day of this powerful novena, Bishop Joseph Strickland turns to Luke 8:15 — “the seed on good soil stands for those who hear the word, retain it, and by persevering produce a crop” — imploring God for a Holy Father who embodies the burning apostolic zeal of Saint Paul and the first missionaries.
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
May 1, 2025
Recent EpisodesShow More
A novena for a pope of truth: Bishop Strickland prays for doctrinal fidelity and clarity in Christ
Comments