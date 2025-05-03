A novena for a pope of courage: Bishop Strickland prays for a defender who won't flinch
LSNTVSee More
As we enter the sixth day of this urgent novena, Bishop Joseph Strickland sounds the battle cry of 1 Corinthians 16:13 — “Be watchful, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong” — imploring God for a pontiff forged in apostolic steel. In an era where truth is treason and fidelity is persecution, today’s prayers demand: a defender who won’t flinch.
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
May 3, 2025
Recent EpisodesShow More
A novena for a pope of truth: Bishop Strickland prays for doctrinal fidelity and clarity in Christ
Comments