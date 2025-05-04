A novena for a pope of devotion: Bishop Strickland prays Marian revival

On this seventh day of the novena, Bishop Joseph Strickland turns to John 19:27 — “Behold your mother!” — imploring Heaven for a pope who will entrust his pontificate entirely to the Blessed Virgin Mary. As the Church wanders in modern deserts, today’s prayers seek a filial pope – that the next Holy Father may imitate John Paul II’s “Totus Tuus” devotion, placing every decision, suffering, and reform under Mary’s mantle.

