A novena for a pope of faith: Bishop Strickland prays for fidelity and reverence
LSNTVSee More
As we enter the second day of this powerful novena, Bishop Joseph Strickland turns to Jude 1:3 — “Contend earnestly for the faith once delivered to the saints” — to implore God for a pope who will fearlessly uphold the Church’s sacred teachings. In a time of doctrinal confusion and liturgical abuse, today’s prayers focus on:
A shepherd who guards the Deposit of Faith – That the next pope may boldly reject modern errors and reaffirm the timeless truths of Catholic doctrine.
Restoring sacred worship – That the Holy Spirit will raise up a pontiff who fosters reverence for the Eucharist and ensures the liturgy reflects Heaven’s glory, not worldly trends.
Uncompromising courage – That the Church’s leader will resist all pressures to dilute the faith instead calling souls back to authentic Tradition.
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
April 29, 2025
Recent EpisodesShow More
A novena for a pope of truth: Bishop Strickland prays for doctrinal fidelity and clarity in Christ
Comments