A novena for a pope of faith: Bishop Strickland prays for fidelity and reverence

As we enter the second day of this powerful novena, Bishop Joseph Strickland turns to Jude 1:3 — “Contend earnestly for the faith once delivered to the saints” — to implore God for a pope who will fearlessly uphold the Church’s sacred teachings. In a time of doctrinal confusion and liturgical abuse, today’s prayers focus on:

A shepherd who guards the Deposit of Faith – That the next pope may boldly reject modern errors and reaffirm the timeless truths of Catholic doctrine.

Restoring sacred worship – That the Holy Spirit will raise up a pontiff who fosters reverence for the Eucharist and ensures the liturgy reflects Heaven’s glory, not worldly trends.

Uncompromising courage – That the Church’s leader will resist all pressures to dilute the faith instead calling souls back to authentic Tradition.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten