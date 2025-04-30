Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

A novena for a pope of humility: Bishop Strickland prays for a pope who leads like Christ

On this third day of the novena, Bishop Joseph Strickland reflects on Matthew 20:26 — “Whoever wishes to be great among you must be your servant” — inviting us to pray for a pope who embodies Christ’s perfect balance of humility and conviction.

April 30, 2025

A novena for a pope of humility: Bishop Strickland prays for a pope who leads like Christ

