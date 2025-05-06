Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

A novena for a pope of restoration: Bishop Strickland prays for a pope to restore all things

On this final day of the novena, Bishop Joseph Strickland proclaims Ephesians 1:10 — “to unite all things in Christ” — as the Church’s urgent mandate. With heavenward hope, we pray for a pope who will: Crown Christ Anew – That the next pontiff may dethrone modern idols and restore the Social Kingship of Christ, declaring with Pius XI: “He must reign!” Set the Church Ablaze – That like a new Gregory the Great, he will revive reverence, purify worship, and send forth saints — for a Church made radiant before the Bridegroom comes. Complete the Mission – That his papacy may be the decisive turn toward fulfillment of Matthew 24:14: preaching the Gospel to all nations before the end.

See all past prayers for this Novena and more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/conclave/

****
+++

****

May 6, 2025

