A novena for a pope of restoration: Bishop Strickland prays for a pope to restore all things

On this final day of the novena, Bishop Joseph Strickland proclaims Ephesians 1:10 — “to unite all things in Christ” — as the Church’s urgent mandate. With heavenward hope, we pray for a pope who will: Crown Christ Anew – That the next pontiff may dethrone modern idols and restore the Social Kingship of Christ, declaring with Pius XI: “He must reign!” Set the Church Ablaze – That like a new Gregory the Great, he will revive reverence, purify worship, and send forth saints — for a Church made radiant before the Bridegroom comes. Complete the Mission – That his papacy may be the decisive turn toward fulfillment of Matthew 24:14: preaching the Gospel to all nations before the end.

See all past prayers for this Novena and more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/conclave/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten