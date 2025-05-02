A novena for a pope of tradition: Bishop Strickland prays for a keeper of Sacred Tradition
Day five of the novena, Bishop Joseph Strickland anchors our prayers in 2 Thessalonians 2:14 — “Hold fast to the traditions you were taught” — imploring Heaven for a pope who will guard the Deposit of Faith with the vigilance of the Apostles.
May 2, 2025
