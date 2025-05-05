A novena for a pope of unity: Bishop Strickland prays for a pope who rejects false peace
As we approach the novena’s end, Bishop Joseph Strickland anchors Day 8 in John 17:21 “That they may all be one … as you, Father, are in me and I in you” — praying for a pope who understands that real unity flows from truth, not tolerance. In an age demanding compromise, today’s prayers insist unity through fidelity – that the next pontiff may bind wounds by restoring doctrine, not diluting it.
MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/conclave/
May 5, 2025
Comments