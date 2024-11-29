A palpable shift in America: pro-life messaging begins to resonate

A discussion about the challenges currently facing both the Catholic Church and society at large. Touching on pressing topics, including President Trump’s nomination of Dr. David Weldon, a pro-life advocate, to head the CDC, as well as Volvo’s viral ad celebrating life and family. Providing insight into these developments and their implications for the future. In this inaugural episode of Faith and Reason: The Sequel, John-Henry Westen introduces his new co-host, Deacon Keith Fournier, and invites Bishop Joseph Strickland to share personal testimony about his approach to the Catholic faith.

