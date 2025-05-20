Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

A pontiff for our time: The promise of Pope Leo XIV | Patrick Coffin

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Live from Rome, Patrick Coffin shares his take on the historic election of Pope Leo XIV — the first American pope. Reflecting on the symbolism of his name, vestments, and reverent gestures, Coffin sees signs of a return to tradition and clarity. While acknowledging past concerns, including the removal of Bishop Joseph Strickland, he urges Catholics to remain prayerful and patient as this new pontificate begins. From echoes of Leo XIII to hints of liturgical renewal, this powerful conversation explores what could be the start of a true spiritual restoration in the Church.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 20, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

A pontiff for our time: The promise of Pope Leo XIV | Patrick Coffin

Recent Videos
24:56

What the NEW POPE must be | Fr. Giordano’s vision

Recent Videos
19:17

Pope Leo XIV: A new dawn for the Church?

Recent Videos
23:47

Cardinal Arinze on the NEW POPE: “Pray for courage and faithfulness” | Papal conclave reflections

Recent Videos
26:04

The final pope?! Mysterious PROPHECY revealed | Father Altman

Recent Videos
25:50

LANDMARK parental rights case hits SUPREME COURT

Recent Videos
47:27

Hell is REAL, and many CHOOSE it | Monsignor Pope

Recent Videos
42:01

Dad of 16 REVEALS parenting SECRETS to lead your family

Recent Videos
35:46

Hollywood EXPOSED: Degeneracy, trafficking & demons

Recent Videos
31:15

The FIGHT for Canada: Maxime Bernier and Rod Taylor

Recent Videos
44:52

CRISIS in Canada: Christians must WAKE UP!

Recent Videos
54:31

Father Altman's URGENT warning: Church leaders COMPLICIT?!

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...