A pontiff for our time: The promise of Pope Leo XIV | Patrick Coffin

Live from Rome, Patrick Coffin shares his take on the historic election of Pope Leo XIV — the first American pope. Reflecting on the symbolism of his name, vestments, and reverent gestures, Coffin sees signs of a return to tradition and clarity. While acknowledging past concerns, including the removal of Bishop Joseph Strickland, he urges Catholics to remain prayerful and patient as this new pontificate begins. From echoes of Leo XIII to hints of liturgical renewal, this powerful conversation explores what could be the start of a true spiritual restoration in the Church.

