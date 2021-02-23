Podcast Image

A promising treatment for COVID you’ve likely never heard of

Tue Feb 23, 2021 - 5:46 pm EST

In This Episode

Cancer researcher Dr. Carmen Wheatley joins John-Henry Westen to discuss a safe and novel treatment for COVID: vitamin B-12.

