34:39

A prophesied Catholic devotion for the latter days to fight totalitarianism

Praying with the Holy Face of Jesus is a must-know devotional that every faithful Catholic should practice in our fight to save the Culture of Life from communism, socialism, and outright totalitarianism. Now, Fr. Carney’s interview is unlocking the secrets of the Holy Face to the public — revealing the power of this special devotion. The future of the West hangs in the balance, and only a vision of Christ as pure and true as the Holy Face of Jesus can save us. Tune in and experience the frontline fight against totalitarianism with a brand-new episode featuring the Holy Face of Jesus. FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! https://www.stjosephpartners.com/life... FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ Follow us on social media: LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

The John-Henry Westen ShowFebruary 20, 2023

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

