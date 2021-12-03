Pro-lifers cautiously optimistic after Supreme Court hears historic challenge to Roe v. Wade. Follow our coverage here
The Van Maren Show

'A real seat at the table': Grassroots pro-life efforts are working in Canada

A political activist offered some encouragement for the pro-life movement in Canada, saying that are still some politicians in the Conservative Party that are willing to make a stand for the unborn.

The Van Maren ShowDecember 3, 2021

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The Van Maren Show

About the Show

Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More