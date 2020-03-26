Podcast Image

A reminder to fast with our whole heart during lent

Thu Mar 26, 2020 - 6:37 pm EST

Watch Mother Miriam's Live show replayed on 3.26.2020. Today, Mother focuses on the importance of fasting in a committed way during lent. She reminds us that our hearts must be behind our fast, we must not fast begrudgingly or with pride.

