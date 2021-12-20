LSNTV

'A return to faith': Virginia Catholics join in rosary crusade for the Church and the world

On December 16, local Catholics organized the first of a series of rosary meetings in Front Royal, Virginia. Robert Moynihan, founder and editor-in-chief of Inside the Vatican magazine, decided to bring it to America and inspire people across the nation to pray the rosary for the Church and society in crisis.

December 20, 2021

