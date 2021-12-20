'A return to faith': Virginia Catholics join in rosary crusade for the Church and the world
On December 16, local Catholics organized the first of a series of rosary meetings in Front Royal, Virginia. Robert Moynihan, founder and editor-in-chief of Inside the Vatican magazine, decided to bring it to America and inspire people across the nation to pray the rosary for the Church and society in crisis.
LSNTVDecember 20, 2021
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
'A return to faith': Virginia Catholics join in rosary crusade for the Church and the world
-
-
Son of pro-life legend Joe Scheidler shares what a post-Roe v. Wade America will look like
-
Abp. Viganò: Scientists, physicians must join in to fight COVID control of humanity
-
URGENT: Christians fleeing Taliban in Afghanistan still need help