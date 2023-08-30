A startling new take on the prophecy of Our Lady of Akita

Our Lady of Akita warned that “The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church” — in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. Most people fighting to establish a Culture of Life have interpreted this passage as the good opposing the bad — but there’s a shocking twist that will leave faithful Catholics reeling. Now, John-Henry Westen unpacks the hidden meanings of Our Lady of Akita’s warnings and the crisis facing faithful bishops, urging the need to pray for unity in the Truth — and for the future Catholic Church leadership.

